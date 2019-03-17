Logo


EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPOND TO BRUSH FIRE AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT

on 03/17/2019 |
Several volunteer fire departments responded to a Brush fire yesterday afternoon around 2:42. The brush fire was reported on Les Turner Road in Barren County. Cave City, Park City and Hiseville Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

Around 5:28 the Barren County Sheriff’s office was called to an accident at intersection of the Outer Loop and Franks Mill Road. The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the East Barren Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

