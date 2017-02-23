EMILY “SIB” GRINSTEAD (UPDATED)

Emily “Sib” Grinstead 98 of Glasgow died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Chandler Park Assisted Living in Bowling Green, KY. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Robert Terry and Mary Irwin Combs Terry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Christopher T. “Chris” Grinstead, a son Philip Grinstead and a sister and brother-in-law Jane and Robert Goodman.

Mrs. Grinstead was a homemaker and formerly associated with her husband in the businesses of Grinstead’s Market and Wells & Grinstead Insurance Co. She was an avid golfer and bridge player and enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include 1 son Chris Grinstead II of Bowling Green; a daughter Linda Lancaster of Franklin, TN; 6 grandchildren Christopher Grinstead III of Bowling Green, Sam Grinstead of Laurel, MD, Russell Moon of Dallas, TX, Emily Moon Hastings of Franklin, TN, Natalie Grinstead of Bowling Green and Wade Grinstead of Lexington; 14 great grandchildren and her niece and nephews, Terry Gillespie, Charlie and Bobby Goodman.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glasgow First United Methodist Church or the Barren River Animal Welfare Assn. in Glasgow.