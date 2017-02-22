Emily “Sib” Grinstead 98 of Glasgow died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Chandler Park Assisted Living in Bowling Green, KY. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
