Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EMMA JEAN HAYS WADE

on 01/22/2019 |

Emma Jean Hays Wade, 88, Summer Shade, passed away, Monday, January 21, 2019 at NHC in Glasgow. Born November 11, 1930 in Sulphur Lick, KY, she was a daughter of the late Shem and Ada Johns Hays. She married James Wesley Wade on February 5, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2013.They spent all 64 years of their married life on their dairy farm in Summer Shade. She was a long time member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Mike (Elaine) Wade and Mark (Vickie) Wade both of Glasgow; one daughter, Jill (Joe) Wade Smith, Colombia; six grandchildren, J.R. (Megan) Wade, Allen (Rachael) Wade, Wesley (Paula) Wade, Whitney (Chase) Wade Young, Andrew (fiancé Lydia Whitman) Wade, Taylor (Dustin)  Smith Morrison; five great grandchildren Eli Wade, John Miller Wade, Hays Wade, Jackson Young, and Catherine Wade;  a brother in law Harold Wade;  and two nieces.

Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one sister Hazel Hays Word.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery.  Visitation will be held at Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, January 24, 2019, 2:00-7:30 p.m., and on Friday after 8:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Highland Ridge Assisted Living for their kindness and care during the five and a half years where Emma Jean made Highland Ridge her home. We also want to thank Nurses’ Station 4 at NHC for their compassionate and professional care. An especially huge thank you to her care givers Caroline Campos, Ollie Huff, Diana Jones, Kristi McNeill, Darlene Monday, Clara Stilts, Linda Thomas Susie Wells, and Norma Wisdom. McMurtrey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EMMA JEAN HAYS WADE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHIRLEY DECKARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
8:41 PM CST on January 22, 2019
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on January 23, 2019
Overcast
Currently
47°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 01/22 20%
High 51° / Low 43°
Overcast
Rain
Wednesday 01/23 100%
High 54° / Low 23°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/24 20%
High 39° / Low 11°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.