on 01/22/2019 |

Emma Jean Hays Wade, 88, Summer Shade, passed away, Monday, January 21, 2019 at NHC in Glasgow. Born November 11, 1930 in Sulphur Lick, KY, she was a daughter of the late Shem and Ada Johns Hays. She married James Wesley Wade on February 5, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2013.They spent all 64 years of their married life on their dairy farm in Summer Shade. She was a long time member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Mike (Elaine) Wade and Mark (Vickie) Wade both of Glasgow; one daughter, Jill (Joe) Wade Smith, Colombia; six grandchildren, J.R. (Megan) Wade, Allen (Rachael) Wade, Wesley (Paula) Wade, Whitney (Chase) Wade Young, Andrew (fiancé Lydia Whitman) Wade, Taylor (Dustin) Smith Morrison; five great grandchildren Eli Wade, John Miller Wade, Hays Wade, Jackson Young, and Catherine Wade; a brother in law Harold Wade; and two nieces.

Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one sister Hazel Hays Word.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, January 24, 2019, 2:00-7:30 p.m., and on Friday after 8:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Highland Ridge Assisted Living for their kindness and care during the five and a half years where Emma Jean made Highland Ridge her home. We also want to thank Nurses’ Station 4 at NHC for their compassionate and professional care. An especially huge thank you to her care givers Caroline Campos, Ollie Huff, Diana Jones, Kristi McNeill, Darlene Monday, Clara Stilts, Linda Thomas Susie Wells, and Norma Wisdom. McMurtrey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church