on 02/07/2019 |

Emma Jean [Jeanne] Rouse Sharp, 78, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at University of Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Born August, 24, 1940 in Sulphur Lick, KY she was a daughter of the late Fred and Susie Hodges Rouse. She worked at Handmacher, was a homemaker, and a foster grandparent. She was a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Sherry Sharp Busing (Wayne), Glasgow; two sons, Tracy Sharp (Jennifer), Bowling Green and Chad Sharp (Melissa), Glasgow; one sister Joyce Rouse Hood (Dascal), Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Cody Busing (Christina), Kadi Busing (fiancé Chris Yoder), Kadyn Sharp, Camden Sharp, Conlee Sharp, and Riley Simmons; three great grandchildren Baylee, McKenzie and Logan Busing; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by two sisters, Maxine Vance and Mildred Thomas and two brothers Mitchell Rouse and Marshall Rouse.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at White Cemetery Chapel, with Brother Ray Woody officiating. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 8:00-11:30 at McMurtrey Funeral Home and after 12:00 noon at White Cemetery Chapel.

Memorials may be made to White Cemetery.