EMMA KATHERINE PROFFITT THOMASON

on 07/07/2017 |
Obituaries

Emma Katherine Proffitt Thomason

Mother passed on July 5th while at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.  She was born in Cave City in 1926, and was preceded in death by her parents Hiley and Ellie Proffitt and by her ten siblings.  She is survived by her four children, Bob Thomason (Ginger), Gayle Jorgensen (Ryan), Deb Ross (Mike), and Christy Self (Jim) and generations of grand-and great-grandchildren.

Mother made the world around her a better place.  She cared deeply for her friends, and loved her family with a strong and fierce love.  She cooked for the hungry, and comforted and nurtured the sick and the lonely.  We recall her as a young mother with a strong soprano voice singing hymns while standing at the kitchen sink.  One of her favorites was “Heavenly Sunlight,” the memory of which now takes on a fuller and richer meaning.

We believe Mother’s two greatest achievements in life were how she raised her family, and how she shared and demonstrated her faith in her redeemer to neighbors, co-workers, and member of her church family.  She loved extravagantly.

The family is grateful that we were afforded the opportunity to celebrate her 90 years last November.  We have buried her at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, and her immediate family has held a private life-celebration in her memory.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home assisted the family.

From Bob, Gayle, Debbie and Chris, we thank all who provided care and comforted Mother in her final days.

 

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.