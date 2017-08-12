on 12/08/2017 |

Emma R. Butler, age 91, of Hodgenville, KY, formerly of Hart County, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville, KY. She was a retired homemaker and a member of Hodgenville United Methodist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Benton Reynolds and the late Carrie Self Reynolds.

She is survived by one son, Charles Butler, Hodgenville, KY; granddaughter, Laura Maupin & Joe, Louisville, KY; two grandsons, Chase Butler, Naples, FL, Nick Butler & Hannah, Hodgenville, KY; three great grandchildren, Zach Barnes, Haley Barnes, Maddie Butler; one great great grandchild, Millie Barnes. Besides her parents and husband, Ed Butler, she was preceded in death by six sisters and one brother.

Memorial service will be 3:00 pm ET, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Hodgenville United Methodist Church with Pastor Bruce Hiner officiating.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus, c/o Director of Development, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.