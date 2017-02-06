Emma Sue Miller, 75 of Bowling Green died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at her residence.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Howard and Ruby Bell Meredith Miller and is preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Diane Hall. She was a screener at Capital Aluminum.

Her survivors include her husband Carl D. Miller; three sons Harold Miller (Vanessa), Eddie Miller (Virginia), Timmy Miller (Nancy); eight grandchildren, Brandon Hall, Heather Miller, Jeremy Miller, Melinda Whitaker, Tabitha Neighbors, Kevin Whitaker, Jeff Whitaker, David Miller; several great grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Miller (Sarah), Jackie Miller (Florence); one sister, Brenda Brooks; several nieces and nephews and her caregivers, Birttany Whitaker and Brandie Thomas.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.