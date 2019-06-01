on 01/06/2019 |

Emmett Allen Wright, infant son of Kurtis and Brittany Wright, of

Hardyville, KY, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Norton

Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

In addition to his parents, Emmett is survived by two sisters, Gracie Leigh

and Abigail; one brother, Charlie; and grandparents Don and Cindy Green

(Hardyville, KY), Kevin and Carla A. Wright (Munfordville, KY), and Carla

Wright (Horse Cave, KY). He is also survived by great grandparents

Stanley & Mary Jane Green (Brooker, FL), Arthur Winkler (Starke, FL), and

Laverne Wright (Munfordville, KY); his great great grandfather, Bill Bigham

(Tallahassee, FL); and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmothers, Mildred Winkler and

Betty Wilson; great grandfathers, James Wright and Gary Wilson; and great

great grandmother, Grace Bigham.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. CT,

Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at River Pointe Church, Munfordville, KY. The

funeral service will be at the church at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with Bro.

Tony Wright officiating. Interment will be at the Timberlake Cemetery,

Munfordville, KY. Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may also be expressed online at

www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.