Emmett Allen Wright, infant son of Kurtis and Brittany Wright, of
Hardyville, KY, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Norton
Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.
In addition to his parents, Emmett is survived by two sisters, Gracie Leigh
and Abigail; one brother, Charlie; and grandparents Don and Cindy Green
(Hardyville, KY), Kevin and Carla A. Wright (Munfordville, KY), and Carla
- Wright (Horse Cave, KY). He is also survived by great grandparents
Stanley & Mary Jane Green (Brooker, FL), Arthur Winkler (Starke, FL), and
Laverne Wright (Munfordville, KY); his great great grandfather, Bill Bigham
(Tallahassee, FL); and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandmothers, Mildred Winkler and
Betty Wilson; great grandfathers, James Wright and Gary Wilson; and great
great grandmother, Grace Bigham.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. CT,
Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at River Pointe Church, Munfordville, KY. The
funeral service will be at the church at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with Bro.
Tony Wright officiating. Interment will be at the Timberlake Cemetery,
Munfordville, KY. Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, is in charge of
arrangements. Condolences may also be expressed online at
www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.
