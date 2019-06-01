Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EMMETT ALLEN WRIGHT

on 01/06/2019 |

Emmett Allen Wright, infant son of Kurtis and Brittany Wright, of

Hardyville, KY, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019, at the Norton

Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

 

In addition to his parents, Emmett is survived by two sisters, Gracie Leigh

and Abigail; one brother, Charlie; and grandparents Don and Cindy Green

(Hardyville, KY), Kevin and Carla A. Wright (Munfordville, KY), and Carla

  1. Wright (Horse Cave, KY). He is also survived by great grandparents

Stanley & Mary Jane Green (Brooker, FL), Arthur Winkler (Starke, FL), and

Laverne Wright (Munfordville, KY); his great great grandfather, Bill Bigham

(Tallahassee, FL); and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

 

He was preceded in death by his great grandmothers, Mildred Winkler and

Betty Wilson; great grandfathers, James Wright and Gary Wilson; and great

great grandmother, Grace Bigham.

 

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. CT,

Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at River Pointe Church, Munfordville, KY. The

funeral service will be at the church at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with Bro.

Tony Wright officiating.  Interment will be at the Timberlake Cemetery,

Munfordville, KY.  Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, is in charge of

arrangements.  Condolences may also be expressed online at

www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EMMETT ALLEN WRIGHT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 01/06 10%
High 61° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 40%
High 61° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/08 10%
High 58° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.