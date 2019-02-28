Logo


EMMITT ARRESTED FOR DRUG CHARGES

on 02/28/2019 |

On Tuesday night, the Glasgow Police Department arrested Chad Emmitt, 32, of Glasgow.

Officer Aaron Cowan observed Emmitt traveling north on N L Rogers Wells Blvd in a vehicle with a canceled license plate. Cowan conducted a traffic stop and detected an odor of marijuana. According to a GPD citation, Emmitt had “slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and hesitated when asked simple questions.”

Emmitt advised Cowan that there was marijuana in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, Cowan found marijuana in the glove box. He also found an empty Hydrocodone bottle in the center console.

Emmitt admitted that he had “consumed two Hydrocodone pills and smoked two blunts,” earlier in the evening.

Emmitt was given a field sobriety test, and a blood test. He failed both.

Emmitt was charged with possession of marijuana; no registration plates; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc.

Emmitt was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

