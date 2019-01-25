Logo


EMMITT CARL MOULDEN

on 01/25/2019 |
Emmitt Carl Moulden of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Danville, IL he was the son of the late George and Dorothy Cross Mouldon. Mr. Mouldon was a farmer.

Survivors include 1 daughter, Tabitha Bitner of CO; 3 sons, Jonathan Mouldon of NC, Matthew and Bradley Mouldon both of Glasgow; 1 brother, Thomas Mouldon of Horse Cave; 4 sisters, Rose Bush and Lela Maxey both of Glasgow, Margaret Rhinehart of Edmonton and Mary Sturgeon of TN. 5 grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 1 brother, J. R. Mouldon.

Graveside services will be held 2:00pm Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hart County. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the A. F Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Family request that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

 

