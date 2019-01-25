EMMITT CARL MOULDEN

Survivors include 1 daughter, Tabitha Bitner of CO; 3 sons, Jonathan Mouldon of NC, Matthew and Bradley Mouldon both of Glasgow; 1 brother, Thomas Mouldon of Horse Cave; 4 sisters, Rose Bush and Lela Maxey both of Glasgow, Margaret Rhinehart of Edmonton and Mary Sturgeon of TN. 5 grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 1 brother, J. R. Mouldon.
Graveside services will be held 2:00pm Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hart County. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the A. F Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Family request that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
