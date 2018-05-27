on 05/27/2018 |



Emogene M. Smith Carter, 87 of Glasgow, died Friday May 25, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow, KY, the daughter of the late James and Emersonia Smith Yancy and was the wife of the late John Hamilton Carter. Mrs. Carter was a Wal-Mart Associate and employee of Houchens Industries where she worked in the Deli Department. She was a member of the Beaver Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include 1 son John Thomas Carter of Glasgow; 1 grandson John Beau Carter and Fiancée Melissa Stinson; 1 granddaughter Chanda Carter Burchett husband Richard; 3 great- grandchildren John Andrew Carter, Kylie Burchett and Audrey Burchett; 1 great-great-grandchild Emma Grace Carter; 1 brother David Smith and wife Betty of Austin, KY.

The family would like the thank caregivers Missy Stinson and Sheila Duvall along with the T. J. Samson Hospice for their exceptional care.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 4 brothers Jim, Marvin, Bill and Melvin Smith;1 sister Anna Mae Mutter.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday 5:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for service.