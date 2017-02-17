Ennes Mae Brewster 96, of Glasgow died Thursday, February 16, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. The Cumberland County native was the daughter of Viola Melton Wyatt and wife of the late James Albert Brewster. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Claywell and Betty Hintz of Glasgow; 1 son J. A. Brewster of Mission, TX; 2 sisters Grace Hancock and Christine House and a brother Herbert Wyatt all of Louisville; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 40 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. Brewster will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Sunday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, immediately followed by a graveside service at Walnut Hill Cemetery.