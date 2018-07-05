Enola Richardson Davis, age 85, of Cave City, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Cave City and a member of the Cave City Baptist Church for many years. She was the owner/operator of Enola’s Beauty Shop in Canmer and was a pristine landscaper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin M. Blair & Maudie Hughes Blair, her first husband, Tildon Richardson, father of her children, and by her second husband, Willie Davis, and a brother, Jiggs Blair.
She is survived by one son, Steven Richardson and wife, Sharon, of Hardyville, and one daughter, Trena Richardson Kattus & husband, Don, of Versailles; four grandchildren, Leslie Richardson Carlton, Casey Richardson and wife, Natalie Scott Richardson, Tania Kattus and Jonathan Kattus; three great grandsons, Cole Richardson, Isaacs Kimbrough & William Richardson; two brothers, Ervin Blair of Bowling Green and Dennis Blair of Cave city.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Pearl Webb Cemetery in Canmer. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 9 a.m.until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com
