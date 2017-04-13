EPB BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION SUPPORTING WORKING GROUP



After gathering public input earlier this year, the TVA and the SEPA, or Smart Electric Power Alliance, are now moving closer to establishing a formal working group to weigh in on the future of power rates in Glasgow.

The Glasgow Electric Plantboard Board of Directors approved a resolution at yesterday’s special called meeting supporting a working relationship between the GEPB and the working group.

The GEPB will also consider any recommendations made by the proposed working Group relating to the electric rates of GEPB, to the same extent as it would consider the recommendations of any other group interested in the rate structure of GEPB.

The board is waiting on three individuals to formally accept the offer to be on the working group. Membership, as of now, includes John Bowles, Sherri Myers, Debbie Biggers, Candy Wethington and Christene McCann Bennett.