EPB BOARD DISCUSSES FROEDGE’S ALLEGATIONS TOWARD RAY

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board had a board meeting on Tuesday night. The room was filled with more than 40 EPB employees and community members.

One of the ongoing issues with the board has been the consideration of terminating Superintendent Billy Ray’s employment.

On Tuesday, newly-appointed Board Chair D.T. Froedge brought the issue to the agenda. After an article was published in the Glasgow Daily Times detailing Froedge’s approach to Ray, the meeting was long anticipated.

According to the article, Froedge visited with Ray to request that he resign. Ray refused. Thereafter, it was stated that three board members had gathered to consider the termination. According to open meetings law, this gathering type is illegal. On Monday, we will detail the ramifications of not only the EPB, but the board members as well.

After Froedge introduced the termination of the superintendent on the agenda, the motion died within 40 seconds, and Froedge called for adjournment. The board felt there was needed discussion.

Board member and city council member Marlin Witcher spoke first and recommended the board not vote to remove Ray due to pending bond issues. WCLU will discuss bond issues and give an explanation of what bonding means for the EPB, on Monday morning.

Tag Taylor agreed with Witcher, and stated that the issue was synonymous with the termination of the legal counsel, next on the agenda. The board’s discussion relied heavily on the pending bonding issues which could cause significant damage to the EPB economy if they fall through.

After bond counsel spoke regarding the consequences of firing the superintendent, Chairperson Froedge listed several legal implications of Ray’s termination.

Frodge said that there has been “inefficiency, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance in office.”

Former chair Jeff Harned spoke at the meeting as well and stated Froedge had acted in a wrong manner when he set the electric rates by voting on the board that accused Ray of doing it. Harned said the board was responsible for the rates, not Ray. Harned referenced the illegal meeting that Froedge supposedly had with other board members, according to the Glasgow Daily Times.

Again, the motion failed to terminate Ray based on these allegations.

More information will be provided on WCLU tomorrow and Monday. Stay tuned on these days to hear about the bonding issues and the legal ramifications of the process.