EPB BOARD MEETING: WHAT HAPPENED NEXT IS COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS A “MIC DROP MOMENT”

“In the end you’re just trying to pay the power bill.” That was the goal of every electric provider, the only difference, according to Billy Ray, is what type of math is used to get there.

Work on the new rate structure began long before Infotricity rolled out from the EPB in January of 2015. Years were spent examining electric usage and more specifically how residents of Glasgow KY use energy. What the data showed that larger accounts, such as large industry, were subsidizing smaller accounts such as residential. The board and Ray have never waivered in their support of Infotricity, saying that when they saw the actual data, they had to address it.

Among those opposed to the change is Facebook group “Glasgow Citizens Against The New EPB Rate Structure”. Along with their online activity, the group has also attended council meetings, EPB board meetings and a few members attended a TVA Board meeting. Coming in at around $11 per kWh and the inability to know, for sure, EPB’s predictions last year were accurate for ten out of the twelve months, when it comes to the peak hour. While some appreciated the potential peak warnings, other customers were so afraid of a bill they couldn’t pay that they turned off their air in the summer, the heat in the winter and did not turn on lights or their television during the peak hours.

The EPB knew that once implemented, it would take one full year before they’d able to get concrete numbers and an accurate measure of how customers have been impacted by the change. That data can now be used to generate a side-by-side comparison of monthly charges in 2015 and 2016, putting the many false claims to rest.

In all reality, what happened next is commonly referred to as a “mic drop moment”. One customer had made an online post about her dislike of the new rate structure and the large increase in her bill. When Ray entered her name in the database, the numbers showed that her bills were actually lower under Infotricity. Ray said that about 80% of the time, despite the claim of an increase, the customer actually paid less money in 2016, including this woman who had put the opposite online. Ray said while he doesn’t know the reason why false information would be shared as fact, he doesn’t believe anyone has put it out on purpose.

Ray says he was hesitant to use the comparison before they had all the data:

Ray told the group that when they hear someone say their bill has doubled, he would be more than happy to help them check the facts. Council member Marna Kirkpatrick wasted no time in putting Ray to the test. She shared the information given to her by a woman upset about her bill and when the numbers were plugged in:

Ray said he felt these were honest mistakes, but mistakes nonetheless. When it comes to whether or not someone’s bill has increased or decreased, the only way to know for sure is to get the numbers.

A sharp contrast to previous years, where they were rarely mentioned, during the past year the council has almost continuously discussed EPB. Most of the previous interaction between the two groups was through the council member appointed to the board. Brad Groce said that worked great when Karalee Oldenkamp held that appointment and that she kept him informed:

Freddie Norris is the new council representative. Norris told Ray that some are concerned that he planned to tour the country selling “Infotricity”. Ray said he had no desire to do this because despite numerous other offers over the past 30 years, he has always chosen to stay here because he is from here and he loves Glasgow. Rumors like this, along with personal attacks, both public and private, taking public stances against the EPB and Ray personally based on inaccurate information and the constant bashing on social media have left him questioning his decision. Norris asked if Ray, even partially understood why all these things have happened:

Looking back, Ray says he feels they gave out too much information for the average consumer to understand:

After fielding questions for almost two hours, Ray told the group that moving forward he would like to involve both the council and actual customers in discussions involving electric rates. He said he welcomed their input and help as they continue to make the best decisions for the EPB and its customers. The Glasgow council was well represented at Tuesday’s meeting. Members Chasity Lowery, Jake Dickinson, Brad Groce and Marna Kirkpatrick were all in attendance, along with Mayor Dick Doty.