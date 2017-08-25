Logo


EPB HAS THE KINKS WORKED OUT OF THE KIOSK

on 08/25/2017 |

The cones have been moved away and wondering if they’ll get your payment…well, that’s now a thing of the past.

After working out the kinks in the new payment kiosk at epb, it is now up and running and will certainly save customers time.

Along with being able to use the kiosk seven days a week, and 24 hours per day, Bill Anderson, with EPB says now cash payments will now post almost immediately:

      Bill Anderson

The kiosk will take cash or check, as well as debit and credit cards…all you have to know if your account number. what if you don’t know your account number?

      Bill Anderson

You can also get our account number from the myusage app or your EPB bill.

