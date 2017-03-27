EPB NOT ON GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL AGENDA, BASIL RELEASED UPDATE FRIDAY

For the first time in a long time, the EPB isn’t included on the agenda for tonight’s Glasgow City Council meeting. This could be because Danny Basil, the Glasgow attorney that has been hired by the council to look into the issue of possibly removing the members of the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors, released his update on Friday.

Basil said that in mid April he plans to wrap up his work and will be making a full recommendation to the council. Should a majority of council members then want to move forward with a hearing, they will ask mayor dick doty to set a date for a eharing in which he will preside, with city attorney rich Alexander as his council. Much like a court hearing, both sides would then present their cases and the council would vote on whether or not to remove the board. If they choose to do so, the board could then appeal that decision to circuit court. It would then be up tot eh honorable judge john Alexander to weigh the facts of the case and decide whether or not to uphold the council’s decision. If he decides the council was right in the removal, the board would be removed. Should he decide different, the board would remain in place.