EPB: SPECIAL CALLED BOARD MEETING

There will be a Special Called Board Meeting of Glasgow EPB today at 1:30 PM, at the Glasgow EPB Offices in Glasgow. The purpose of this meeting will be to swear in new EPB board member Freddie Norris and “to consider engaging outside counsel for possible litigation, and to consider possible preliminary action relative to said litigation”.

As WCLU News previously reported:

Just over a year ago the Glasgow EPB rolled out its new rate structure called “Infotricity”. Basically, under infotricity customers pay for the exact amount of energy they use and they are responsible for paying for the “peak hour” or the one hour per month that the city, as a whole, uses the most electricity. Those that supported the new structure say they’re saving money. Those who claim to be saving have been less vocal than those who claim their bills have skyrocketed. When the facebook group “Glasgow Citizens Against The New EPB Rate Structure” formed, they hit the ground running, claiming that the Infotricity disproportionately impacted low income residents and senior citizens. The group has attended council meeting, EPB Board meetings and has called for the removal of board members.

The new structure had to be approved by the EPB Board of Directors, who have stood firm in their decision since it was rolled out. When presented with the numbers, that showed some people and businesses were paying more than they should have, while others were paying less, they felt ethically bound to address the discrepancy.

While the Glasgow EPB is a city owned entity, they are not governed. The epb is solely governed by the board of directors. According to an ordinance passed at the last city council meeting, the mayor must notify the council two weeks prior to recommending any appointment. While appointments are required to be recommended by the mayor, the council does have to approve them.

Council member Jake Dickinson asked that City Attorney Rich Alexander draft an ordinance by this Monday night, that will remove the remaining EPB Board members. Alexander is bound to do so as the city attorney. For many, removal of the board members has raised several questions.

What happens if the mayor’s recommendations for board appointments aren’t approved by the council? Will two additional weeks will have to pass before the council could consider other individuals. What if they aren’t approved?

If the board members are removed, what legal basis does the council have to remove them? There is no evaluation form used by the council in regard to the job done by the board members. There really are no clear guidelines in regard to specific duties or decisions made by the board. The council, while several members have voiced their disagreement with board decisions, namely approving the infotricity rate structure, there has never been a formal meeting between board members and the council.

EPB Superintendent Billy Ray is only authorized to spend less than $20,000 without board approval. If Glasgow gets another snow storm, like we did last year around this time, totals to EPB for equipment and line replacement, worker overtime and other things could easily come in way more than $20,000. Without a board, technically Ray’s hands would be tied, potentially leaving customers without electricity for longer than usual.

Some say that removal of board members is only inviting a lawsuit, others say it is the only way to fix the problem with Infotricity. Regardless, until the mayor appoints replacements, technically the current board members will stay right where they are, indefinitely.

It is unclear, at this time, whether or not the council will ask the mayor to draft an evaluation to be used for board members, whether board members duties will be better detailed in the future or whether any type of meting between the council, and the EPB Board of directors will happen between now and the next council meeting.

With the council voting down the reappointment of EPB Board member Monday night, it appears they could have the votes to remove the other board members.

In the release the board says the bulk of today’s meeting will be an Executive Session for the board to confer with counsel regarding potential litigation. There will be an open session discussion of engaging counsel, and at the end of the Executive Session, there might be an open session vote to authorize additional action by counsel.

The details of the potential litigation that EPB Board will be discussing have not been released and it has not been confirmed whether it has anything to do with the ordinance to remove current board members.