EQUAL ACCESS TO THE INTERNET SHOULD IT BE OPEN AND FREE OR IS THAT INTRUSION IN THE INTERNET ECONOMY

Equal access to the Internet was guaranteed by the F-C-C two years ago, when the regulatory agency passed Obama-backed net neutrality. Nearly four-million public comments helped cement the open Internet rules. But will they survive? President Trump’s choice for F-C-C chairman, Ajit Pai, has called net neutrality a “massive intrusion into the Internet economy.” Marty Newell, who coordinates the Rural Broadband Policy Group, says the rules are “a guard against overreach” by corporate interests. He fears without this protection, content from big providers will make it onto the Web’s fast lane – pushing other providers to the slow lane.

Newell says it could especially hurt those in rural areas trying to deliver goods or services online. But when Chairman Pai announced his opposition to the net neutrality decision, he said the rules created “less choice and less free data for consumers.”
Pai, who has been with the F-C-C since 2012, claims the Internet was already “open and free.”

Newell says the nation’s history in treating telephone service as a utility illustrates the importance of regulating common carriers. He says monopolies don’t tend to serve consumers well – especially in under-served, rural areas.

For that reason, Newell says the “simple notion” of an equal information highway must continue.

