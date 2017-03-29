Era Mae Wilkerson Berry, 61, of Scottsville, KY died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late Robert Floyd Wilkerson and Rennie Era Sikes Wilkerson.

She is survived by her husband: James “Cotton” Berry, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: James David Berry and Jason Daniel Berry, both of Glasgow, KY;

2 daughters: April Gail Perry and husband, Ronnie, Jr. and Tina Devore, all of Scottsville, KY;

2 brothers: Floyd Wilkerson, Jr. and wife, Debbie, Ft. Collins, CO and Lloyd Jay Wilkerson, Bowling Green, KY;

3 sisters: Sarah Jane Calvert and husband, Frankie, and Ruby Lee Witcher, all of Scottsville, KY; Jimmie Lois Walker and husband, Doyle, Portland, TN;

8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 1 grandson: Joshua Wayne Perry and 1 sister: Mary Ann Calvert.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Frankie Calvert and Bro. Larry Emery officiating and burial in Chestnut Point Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home.