Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ERA MAE WILKERSON BERRY

on 03/29/2017 |
Obituaries

Era Mae Wilkerson Berry, 61, of Scottsville, KY died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care.  The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late Robert Floyd Wilkerson and Rennie Era Sikes Wilkerson. 

She is survived by her husband:  James “Cotton” Berry, Scottsville, KY; 

2 sons:  James David Berry and Jason Daniel Berry, both of Glasgow, KY; 

2 daughters:  April Gail Perry and husband, Ronnie, Jr. and Tina Devore, all of Scottsville, KY; 

2 brothers:  Floyd Wilkerson, Jr. and wife, Debbie, Ft. Collins, CO and Lloyd Jay Wilkerson, Bowling Green, KY; 

3 sisters:  Sarah Jane Calvert and husband, Frankie, and Ruby Lee Witcher, all of Scottsville, KY; Jimmie Lois Walker and husband, Doyle, Portland, TN; 

8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. 

She was preceded in death by 1 grandson:  Joshua Wayne Perry and 1 sister:  Mary Ann Calvert. 

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Frankie Calvert and Bro. Larry Emery officiating and burial in Chestnut Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home. 

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

LOUISE TURNER

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital