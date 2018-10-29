Logo


ERBIE CECIL GARRETT

on 10/29/2018 |

Erbie Cecil Garrett, age 90, of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

He was a longtime owner of Garrett’s Furniture in Hodgenville, a member of Union Baptist Church No. 2 in Barren County, he attended Salem Christian Church in Hodgenville and was a civic leader in the community.

Erbie was preceded in death by his first wife, Betsy Edmonds Garrett.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Garrett; a son, Eric (Andrea) Garrett of Hodgenville; three grand-daughters, Betsy (Jon) Fitch of Bangkok, Thailand, Anna (Michael) Jindrich of Overland Park, Kansas and Sally (Chris) Lantz of Louisville; a step-daughter,  Shane (Jerry) Dillon of Glasgow and four great-grand-children, Lauren Jindrich, Nicholas Jindrich, Luke Lantz and Cash Lantz.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville with Bro. Sid Lewis officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM to 2 PM, Wednesday, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

