on 05/02/2018 |

Erie Odell Wilson, 84, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 2nd, at Monroe County Medical Center. rie was born in Monroe County, KY on May 14, 1933, a son of the late Florence (Monday) and Wade Wilson. He was a logger for 75 years. He was in the first class to become a Kentucky Certified Master Logger. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. from 1953 to 1955. The things most important to Erie were family, friends, and good work ethic. On November 17, 1956, he married Corinne Sue (Bean) Wilson, who precedes him in death.

Erie is survived by four daughters, Janice Denton, and husband, Fowler, of Tompkinsville, KY; Shirley Moody, and husband, Joe, of Tompkinsville, KY; Vicki Gunn, and husband Craig, of Wilmore, KY; Melissa Stillwell, and husband, Phil of Alvaton,KY; two sons Larry O. Wilson, and wife, Sue of Tompkinsville, KY; Bradley Wade Wilson, of Tompkinsville, KY., 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild survives. Erie is also survived by one brother, Ephriam Wilson, of Tompkinsville, KY; and one sister, Sarah Strosin, of Wisconsin.

Other than his wife, and parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Elom Wilson and son-in-law, Mark Thompson.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 5th, 2018. Visitation is Friday 2:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-12 Noon. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Wilson-Basil Cemetery with military services by Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Wilson Basil Cemetery.