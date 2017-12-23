on 12/23/2017 |

Erma B. Hall, 81 of Bonnieville passed away Friday, December 22 at her home. She was a native of Pike County and was the youngest child of the late Daniel James Blackburn & Texie Kendrick Blackburn.

She is survived by her loving companion of 25 years-Larry Blankenbeckler

Two daughters-Illlie Thompson & hus. Lynn of Cub Run

Debra Kay Palmer of Deland, FL

7 grandchildren, along with great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Clyde Palmer, one sister Opal Blackburn and by four brothers Elster, Obert, Olen & Elmer Blackburn

Funeral services for Erma B. Hall will be 11am Wednesday, Dec. 27 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial on the family farm in Bonnieville. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 12noon-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.