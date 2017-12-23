Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Erma B. Hall

on 12/23/2017 |

Erma B. Hall, 81 of Bonnieville passed away Friday, December 22 at her home. She was a native of Pike County and was the youngest child of the late Daniel James Blackburn & Texie Kendrick Blackburn.

She is survived by her loving companion of 25 years-Larry Blankenbeckler

Two daughters-Illlie Thompson & hus. Lynn of Cub Run

Debra Kay Palmer of Deland, FL

7 grandchildren, along with great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Clyde Palmer, one sister Opal Blackburn and by four brothers Elster, Obert, Olen & Elmer Blackburn

Funeral services for Erma B. Hall will be 11am Wednesday, Dec. 27 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial on the family farm in Bonnieville. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 12noon-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Erma B. Hall”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRANK PAYNE

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
42°
Rain
Rain
Saturday 12/23 100%
High 43° / Low 33°
Rain
Snow
Sunday 12/24 60%
High 43° / Low 23°
Snow
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 12/25 0%
High 36° / Low 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 26

Book Sprouts Story Time

December 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wed 27

Story Hour at Metcalfe County Public Hour

December 27 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.