on 12/27/2018 |

Ermine Jean Melloan, 81 of Hardyville passed away Tuesday, December 25 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Hardin County to the late Cecil Franklin & Lillian Forbes Martin.

She is survived by:

Two sons-Kerry Melloan of Hardyville

Barry Melloan of Grimsley, TN

One granddaughter-Jessica Melloan

Three brothers-C.F. Martin, Jr. of Hardyville

Bobby Martin of Canmer

Pete Martin of Hardyville

Two sisters-Carolyn Pinkham of Elizabethtown

Mary Ann Crain of Elizabethtown

Funeral services for Ermine Jean Melloan will be 1pm Saturday, December 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.