Ermine Jean Melloan, 81 of Hardyville passed away Tuesday, December 25 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Hardin County to the late Cecil Franklin & Lillian Forbes Martin.
She is survived by:
Two sons-Kerry Melloan of Hardyville
Barry Melloan of Grimsley, TN
One granddaughter-Jessica Melloan
Three brothers-C.F. Martin, Jr. of Hardyville
Bobby Martin of Canmer
Pete Martin of Hardyville
Two sisters-Carolyn Pinkham of Elizabethtown
Mary Ann Crain of Elizabethtown
Funeral services for Ermine Jean Melloan will be 1pm Saturday, December 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.
