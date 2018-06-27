Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ERNEST C. THOMAS

on 06/27/2018 |

Ernest C. Thomas, 76, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  He was a son of the late William Ernest and Thelma Rose Hall Thomas.  He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his sister: Betty Davis; one niece: Linda Turner (Joel); six nephews: Chris Davis, James Davis, Mark Vincent Davis (Sarah), Barry Davis, Jamie Davis (Darlene) and Michael Davis; six great-nieces: Tasha Compton, Christa Powell (Jesse), Angela Davis, Ashley Davis, Jessica Davis and Kristan Bailey; two great-great nieces: Camryn Powell and Emma Compton; four great-great nephews: Logan Powell, Jacob Turner, Dylan Richardson and Adrian Davis.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Thomas.

Funeral will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral with cremation to follow.  Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home until time for services.  In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ERNEST C. THOMAS”

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 1st.

 


Person of the Day

BETTY TURNER HARE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Flood Watch / Flood Statement

Issued:
5:45 PM CDT on June 27, 2018
Expires:
8:45 PM CDT on June 27, 2018
Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/27 50%
High 81° / Low 70°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Thursday 06/28 20%
High 88° / Low 70°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 06/29 60%
High 91° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 27

Lick Branch Church VBS

June 27 @ 5:30 PM - June 29 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 28

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

June 28 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.