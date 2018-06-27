on 06/27/2018 |

Ernest C. Thomas, 76, of Cave City, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. He was a son of the late William Ernest and Thelma Rose Hall Thomas. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his sister: Betty Davis; one niece: Linda Turner (Joel); six nephews: Chris Davis, James Davis, Mark Vincent Davis (Sarah), Barry Davis, Jamie Davis (Darlene) and Michael Davis; six great-nieces: Tasha Compton, Christa Powell (Jesse), Angela Davis, Ashley Davis, Jessica Davis and Kristan Bailey; two great-great nieces: Camryn Powell and Emma Compton; four great-great nephews: Logan Powell, Jacob Turner, Dylan Richardson and Adrian Davis.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Thomas.

Funeral will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home until time for services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home