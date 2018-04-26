Logo


ERNEST LEON WHITE

on 04/26/2018 |

Ernest Leon White age 75 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Vanderbilt in Nashville.    Born in Tompkinsville he was the son of the late Ernest and Maybelle Vibbert White.  Leon was retired from SKF industries, a member of the Edmonton Baptist Church, Edmonton Masonic Lodge #931, Edmonton Eastern Star #470 and Metcalfe County American Legion.    He was a United States Army veteran.

Funeral services, Masonic Rites and Eastern Star services will be held 1:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.   Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Friday and after 9:00 AM  Saturday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia Smith White of Edmonton.   Two sons.  Chris (Maria-AnnieMar) White and Patrick (Amanda) White all of Edmonton.    One daughter Robyn (David) Wilson of Edmonton.   One brother Randy Vibbert of Indiana.  Eight grandchildren;   Crystle (Jeremy) Davis, Jessica Taylor, Kristen (Jacob) White, Kelsey White, C.J. White, Holden White, Colby White, Kailee White, Tyler Hollingsworth and Camdon Johnson.   Eight great grandchildren also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by  his step father Bedford (Hawk) Bryant.

