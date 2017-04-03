Logo


ERNEST LOGSDON

on 04/03/2017 |
Obituaries

ernest_phixr

Ernest Logsdon, age 96, of Mammoth Cave, KY departed this life on Saturday, April 1, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County, KY native was born on October 24, 1920 to the late Willie Logsdon and Rosa Jaggers. 

Ernest was a farmer and was of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by one daughter, Florinda Mills (Bill) of Morgantown, KY; one granddaughter, Holly Hawk (Don) of Washington Court House, OH; two grandsons, William Mills of Morgantown, KY, and Danny Mills (Jesica) of Owensboro, KY; six great grandchildren, Travis Hawk of Germany, Skyler Hawk of Paris Island, SC, Wendy Hawk of Washington Court House, OH, Jenna Mills of Monticello, KY, Orriana Mills of Monticello, KY, Audrey Mills of Owensboro, KY; three nieces and several relatives around Edmonson County.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Orville, Elmer and Tommy Logsdon.

Interment will be in  Hill Grove Church cemetery.

 

VISITATION

4 pm, Monday, April 3, 2017 Until Time of Service

Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11am, Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Hill Grove Missionary Baptist Church

