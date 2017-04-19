Ernest “Wayne” Jewell, age 71 , of the Monroe Community, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Pleasant Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Center. He was a licensed welder, truck driver and logger.

He was preceded in death by his father, H. T. Hiser, one sister, Gail Denton and his granddaughter, Jamie Tapscott.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Jean Huffman Hiser, one daughter, Missy Jewell (Ken Trent), three brothers, William Jewell (Betty), Butch Jewell (Willowdean), Ira Hiser (Martha), one sister, Oma Riordan (Billy), several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Sunday from 10 a.m. until time of service.