Mrs. Ernestine Wood, 76, died on December 23, 2016, at NCH Healthcare in Glasgow, KY.

Mrs. Wood was a native of Glasgow, KY and the daughter of the late James Buford and Eva Huchinson Buford. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Glasgow, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Wood and Timmy Wood and one grandson, Christopher Ray Wood.

Visitation will be held from 9 am to 12 noon on Thursday at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wood Cemetery in Metcalfe County, KY