Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ERNESTINE WOOD

on 12/27/2016 |
Obituaries

wood

Mrs. Ernestine Wood, 76, died on December 23, 2016,  at NCH Healthcare in Glasgow, KY.

Mrs. Wood was a native of Glasgow, KY and the daughter of the late James Buford and Eva Huchinson Buford.  She was a member of First Baptist Church of Glasgow, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Wood and Timmy Wood and one grandson, Christopher Ray Wood.

Visitation will be held from 9 am to 12 noon on Thursday at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.  Burial will be in Wood Cemetery in Metcalfe County, KY

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Lauryn Mutter

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital