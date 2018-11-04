Logo


ERNIE LEE COPELIN

on 04/11/2018 |

Ernie Lee Copelin, 74 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday afternoon at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late James Leon & Edna Frank Witten Copelin.  Ernie was a farmer and a member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a son Alan Copelin, a brother James Leon Copelin, Jr. & a sister Harlene Sego

He is survived by his wife Betty Baumgardner Copelin

Son-Adam Copelin & wife Abby of Upton

Daughter-Leah Copelin McMillen & hus. Ronald of Upton

Step-son-Justin Srygler & wife Keven of Bowling Green

Grandchildren-Jamie McMillen, Blake & Brady Copelin

Step-grandchildren-Kelsey & Adam Srygler

Funeral services for Ernie Lee Copelin will be 2pm Friday, April 13 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Curtis Slinker officiating.  Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 4-9pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.  In memory of Erine, contributions may be given to the Gideons

