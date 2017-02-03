Mr. Ernie M. Hayes, 72, of Covington, KY, died on February 1, 2017 at Cold Spring Transition Care in Cold Spring, KY.

Mr. Hayes was a native of Metcalfe County, KY and the son of Magnolia and the late Brownie Hayes. He was a member of Randolph Baptist Church and an employee of Eaton Axle Road Construction in Covington, KY.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sonya Hayes and one brother, Jerry Hayes.

He is survived by his mother, Magnolia Hayes of Glasgow, KY; two sons, Greg Hayes of Glasgow, KY and Arnie Slaughter of Highland Heights, KY; four daughters, Mildred Hayes, Gail Hayes and Ernesta Hayes all of Glasgow, KY and Arnett Hayes of Covington, KY; sister in law, Mary Hayes; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and sisters, Vela Huffman, Julia Barlow, Maxine Clark, Ruth Ferguson, Saundra Harvey, Brenda Hayes, Marilyn Walker and Myra Shobe.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 6, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY. Burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph, KY.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.