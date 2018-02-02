Logo


ERSKINE J TURNER

on 02/02/2018 |

Erskine J. Turner, 89, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Thursday, February 1st, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. Erskine was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 26, 1928, a son of the late Mary Dana (Lane) and Toye G. Turner.

He is also preceded in death by a brother, Fred Eagle Turner.
He was a transmission mechanic.

Erskine is survived by his wife, Betty (Judd) Turner, of Tompkinsville; two sons Jerry Turner, and wife, Ruby, of Tompkinsville, KY; Geary Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY; 2 grandchildren, Amy Ripato, and husband, Peter; April Dodd, and husband, Mark Dodd; 7 great grandchildren, Levi, Alex, and Jose Ripato, Carter, Andrew, Logan and Johnatan Dodd. Erskine is also survived by a brother, Randall Turner, of Glasgow, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 4th, 2018. Visitation is Sunday 8:00-3:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

