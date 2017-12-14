Logo


ERVIN “FREDDIE” JONES

on 12/14/2017 |

Ervin “Freddie” Jones, 61 of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at his mother’s residence. He was a native of Hart County and a member of the carpenters and millwrights union local 3223.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly Hogan; three sisters, Deborah Broner of Horse Cave, Angela Childress and her husband, Anthony “Chili Bean” Childress of Munfordville, Sandra Hogan and her husband Saif Assaid, of Elizabethtown; four step brothers, Lester Allen Hogan, Owen Hogan Jr., Joe Hogan, and Louis Hogan; three step sisters, Helen Lovett, Joann Curry, and Jackie Hogan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin F. Jones Sr.; his sister, Sherry Jones; his step father, Owen A. Hogan; his step brother, Charles “Bobby” Hogan.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to T.J. Samson Hospice, 1301 North Race St. Glasgow, Ky 42141. Condolences may expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

