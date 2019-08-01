ERVIN TOOLEY

on 01/08/2019 |

Ervin passed away peacefully from this life on January 3, 2019 in Bowling Green, Ky at the Greenview Hospital.

Ervin was born in Tompkinsville, Ky on November 1, 1945, to the late Ada Lee Tooley and the late Alex Eleck Tooley,Sr.

On November 17, 1964 Ervin married his loving wife, the late Eva Nell Graves-Tooley. They were married 48 years until Eva Nell’s Passing in 2012.

Ervin was proceeded in death by his sisters: Mary Corrine Bartlett, Bertie Lee Tooley, Katherine Tooley, and Jodell Norman.

He is survived by three loving sons: Charles Tooley (Amanda) of Columbia, Ky, Jamie Tooley (Naomi) of Tompkinsville, Ky, Alex Bernard Tooley of Tompkinsville, Ky, One daughter: Leticia Emberton of Indianapolis, IN. Two loving brothers Clurie Eagle Tooley(Evetta) of Tompkinsville and Mickey Rowe (Estelle) of Louisville, Ky. Six grandchildren: Justin Tooley of Washington DC, Alex Benjamin Tooley of Lebanon, TN, Issacc Tooley of Lebanon TN, James Brewer of Tompkinsville, Alexis Tooley of Columbia, Ky, Alex Tooley of Columbia, Ky, six great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces and nephews that he loved like his own.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 12th, 2019.

Visitation is Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.