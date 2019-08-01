Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ERVIN TOOLEY

on 01/08/2019 |

Ervin passed away peacefully from this life on January 3, 2019 in Bowling Green, Ky at the Greenview Hospital.

Ervin was born in Tompkinsville, Ky on November 1, 1945, to the late Ada Lee Tooley and the late Alex Eleck Tooley,Sr.

On November 17, 1964 Ervin married his loving wife, the late Eva Nell Graves-Tooley. They were married 48 years until Eva Nell’s Passing in 2012.

Ervin was  proceeded in death by his sisters: Mary Corrine Bartlett, Bertie Lee Tooley, Katherine Tooley, and Jodell Norman.

He is survived by three loving sons: Charles Tooley (Amanda) of Columbia, Ky, Jamie Tooley (Naomi) of Tompkinsville, Ky, Alex Bernard Tooley of Tompkinsville, Ky, One daughter: Leticia Emberton of Indianapolis, IN. Two loving brothers Clurie Eagle Tooley(Evetta) of Tompkinsville and Mickey Rowe (Estelle) of Louisville, Ky. Six grandchildren: Justin Tooley of Washington DC, Alex Benjamin Tooley of Lebanon, TN,  Issacc Tooley of Lebanon  TN, James Brewer of Tompkinsville, Alexis Tooley of Columbia, Ky, Alex Tooley of Columbia, Ky, six great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces and nephews that he loved like his own.   

 

  

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 12th, 2019.

Visitation is Friday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ERVIN TOOLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUSTIN BROWNING

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:29 AM CST on January 08, 2019
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 08, 2019
Clear
Currently
67°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/08 0%
High 67° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 37° / Low 20°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/10 0%
High 36° / Low 22°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.