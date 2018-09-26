Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ERVIN WENDELL SHIRLEY (UPDATED)

on 09/26/2018 |

Ervin Wendell Shirley, 74, Horse Cave, KY died September 25, 2018 at his residence.
Born December 13, 1943 in Summer Shade, KY, he was a son of the late Tom and Alice Moore Shirley. He was a truck driver and retired from Purnell’s Country Sausage in Shelbyville, KY. He was a member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Martina Shirley, Shelbyville, KY; three sisters, Choteel Gibson, Bowling Green, KY, Mable (John) Taylor, Dayton, OH, and Lounell Brown, Dayton, OH; two brothers, Clyde Shirley, Summer Shade, KY and Leanis (Annie Mae) Shirley, Glasgow; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Shirley; two brothers, Cletis Shirley and Leon Shirley; and two sisters, Anna Belle Taylor and Emma Jean Barlow.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church, Summer Shade Church Road, at 2:00 PM. Brother Ronnie Bryant will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lane Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 29, 2018, 10:00 AM until time of services at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trinity Lane Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ERVIN WENDELL SHIRLEY (UPDATED)”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

TAYLOR HAYES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
73°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 09/26 20%
High 77° / Low 57°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 09/27 40%
High 67° / Low 53°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/28 10%
High 76° / Low 53°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.