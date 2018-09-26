ERVIN WENDELL SHIRLEY (UPDATED)

on 09/26/2018 |

Ervin Wendell Shirley, 74, Horse Cave, KY died September 25, 2018 at his residence.

Born December 13, 1943 in Summer Shade, KY, he was a son of the late Tom and Alice Moore Shirley. He was a truck driver and retired from Purnell’s Country Sausage in Shelbyville, KY. He was a member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Martina Shirley, Shelbyville, KY; three sisters, Choteel Gibson, Bowling Green, KY, Mable (John) Taylor, Dayton, OH, and Lounell Brown, Dayton, OH; two brothers, Clyde Shirley, Summer Shade, KY and Leanis (Annie Mae) Shirley, Glasgow; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Shirley; two brothers, Cletis Shirley and Leon Shirley; and two sisters, Anna Belle Taylor and Emma Jean Barlow.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church, Summer Shade Church Road, at 2:00 PM. Brother Ronnie Bryant will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lane Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 29, 2018, 10:00 AM until time of services at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trinity Lane Cemetery.