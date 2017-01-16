Esther Gill, 95, of Bowling Green, passed away, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab.

She was a Hart County native, a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ in Bowling Green, and retired from Horse Cave State Bank where she was a bookkeeper, teller and data processor.

Mrs. Gill was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Gill, in 2012; her parents, Tom and Grace Houk Brownfield; one sister, Elizabeth Moore; and two brothers, Glenn Brownfield and Ray Brownfield.

Survivors include two sons, Wendell Gill and wife, Bea, of Lakewood Ranch, Fl.; Mike Gill and wife, Monica, of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Kristen Emberton, (Todd Blum); and Jonathan Gill; two great-grandchildren, Ava Emberton and Ryker Blum; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 16, 2017 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Pearl Webb Cemetery.