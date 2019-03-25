Logo


ESTHER MARIE GRIMES

on 03/25/2019
Esther Marie Grimes age 89 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Louisville.   Born in Sullivan, Missouri she was the daughter of the late Arthur Dunakey and Minnie Pinnell Dunakey.    She was a retired nurse and of the Lutheran faith.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 AM  Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph.

She is survived by three sons.    Daniel Brumley of Colorado, Bruce Brumley of Edmonton and James Brumley of North Carolina.   Thirty grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Donna Hill and a son Ronald Eugene Brumley.    Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.

