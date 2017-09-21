on 09/21/2017 |

Estil Keith, age 85 of Cedar Springs, departed this life on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at his home. The Edmonson County native was born on November 26, 1931 to the late Benjamin Luther Keith and Mary Bethel Keith. Estil was married to Lena “Bea” Keith, who preceded him in death.

He was the owner of Keith Realty and Auction, a retired supervisor for the Kentucky Department of Highways and an original member of the Edmonson County Industrial Authority Board. Estil was a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church, past master for McClure Lodge #539 F&AM and a former Masonic District Deputy.

He leaves to honor his memory two sons, Rickey Keith (Janet) and Greg “Jake” Keith (Lorri) both of Cedar Springs; four grandchildren, Miranda Russell (Mike), Brittany Mabrey (Richard), Shawn Keith and Corey Keith (Brookee Payton); six great grandchildren, Peyton Keith, Alivia Mabrey, Mason Mabrey, Audrey Russell, Kayden Keith and Luke Russell; special friend, Pat McCombs and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Carla Keith.

Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lambert Cemetery, c/o Leo Cook, 300 Campbell Lane, Smiths Grove, KY, 42171

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Friday, September 22, 2017

9 am – 2:30 pm, Saturday, September 23, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

MASONIC SERVICE

7 pm, Friday, September 22, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

3 pm, Saturday, September 23, 2017

Cedar Springs United Baptist Church