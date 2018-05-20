on 05/20/2018 |

Eston David “Buddy” Worth, 71 of Cub Run passed away Friday, May 18 at his home. He was born in Hazlehurst, GA to the late Eston & Valma Trowell Worth. He was a truck driver, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Wilkerson Temple Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife-Sandy Worth

One son-David Mark Worth & Denessa Terry Worth of Elizabethtown

One daughter-Danielle Sissy Curry & Tris of St. Cloud, FL

Four grandchildren-Weston(Kalie), Cheyenne, Wade, Makayla(Cody)

Two great-grandchildren-Abby & Gunner

One brother-Randy Worth of Florida

Three sisters-Votis McDaniels of Macon, GA

Debra Jones of GA

Sue Lee Barrantes of GA

one niece-Arlen Cole of Florida; two nephews-Stephen East o fMissouri

and Glen McDaniel of NC

Funeral services for Eston David “Buddy” Worth will be 11am Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Wilkerson Temple Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:30-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Disabled American Veterans of Glasgow.

