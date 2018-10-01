on 01/10/2018 |

Mr. Eston Hume, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 91 years, 2 months, and 21 days. He was born in Monroe County, Kentucky on Monday, October 18, 1926, the son of William Radford and Della Mae (Madie) Lollar Hume. He and his family later moved to the Judio community in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

He was a graduate of Burkesville High School and attended Lindsey Wilson College. He was a U. S. Army Veteran, serving in Germany for two years. Mr. Hume was later employed by the Farm Agency for seven years and then the Bank of Cumberland for twenty eight years. During this time, he was a board member of the South Cumberland Water District and Cumberland County Water District, Veteran’s organization, Cumberland County Board of Health, County Extension service, Bank of Cumberland Board of Directors, Federal Housing Authority, Cumberland County Fair treasurer, Duo County Telephone Co-op nominating Committee and a faithful member of the Burkesville Baptist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his farm and traveling to nearly all fifty states, including Hawaii and Alaska, and a special trip to England, Scotland and Ireland where he observed the remains of the original Hume castle in Hume, Scotland. Very important to him was his faith, family, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hume was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Delmas Hume, Murry Hume, Carmon Brewington, and a nephew, Johnny Brewington.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Janet Padon Hume of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he married August 10, 1957, his children, Charlotte Melton of Burkesville, Kentucky, Roger Hume of Nashville, Tennessee, his grandchildren, Lori (Stephen) Poindexter of Burkesville, Kentucky, Stacy (Duey) Vaughn of Franklin, Kentucky, Brandon (Jessi) Melton of Burkesville, Kentucky, his great-grandchildren, Eston, Autumn, and Elle Sells, Padon and Charlotte Vaughn, and Reese Melton, his nieces, Brenda (Jeff) White, Carol Ashley, and JoAnn Brewington, nephew, Jim (Cindy) Brewington, great-nieces and great-nephews, Christen (Joe) Gaunt, John Eston (Jasmine) White, Jason (Cinnamon) Brewington, Julie (Brad) Watson, and Megan Brewington, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Reilly and Ben Gaunt, Wesley Eston White, Brandon, Brock and Natalie Brewington, Alex (Loralee) Watson, and Ashley (Abel) Troyer, great-great-great-nephew, John Marshall Watson, special friends and caretakers, Brenda Butler, JoAnn Brewington, Michelle Burns, Linda Smith, Chris Stilts, and Dovie Melton.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Shelton and Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Cary Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018 until the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cary Cemetery in memory of Mr. Hume would be greatly appreciated c/o First & Farmer’s National Bank, P. O. Box 337, Burkesville, KY 42717 or Patricia Bowlby, 6403 Waterford Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements