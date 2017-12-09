on 09/12/2017 |

Ethan Marion Gaskins, age 66 of Edmonton passed away

Sunday September 10, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community

Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Columbia he was the son of

the late Walter Ray and Elsie Guffey Gaskins of Columbia

who survives. He was a faithful member of Prices Creek

Baptist Church. Ethan is survived by his wife Patricia

Wilson Gaskins, 3 children Daniel(Jessica)Gaskins of

Edmonton, Malena(Billy)Alexander of Hillview, KY and

Anna Michelle Shirley of Hartsville, IN. 5 brothers Lemuel

Gaskins, Jessee Gaskins and Amos Gaskins of Columbia,

David Gaskins of Edmonton and Samuel Gaskins of

Knifley. I sister Ruth Pike of Columbia. 5 grandchildren

Cheyanne Alexander, Lauren Gaskins, Austin Alexander,

Logan Gaskins, and Landon Gaskins. He was preceded in

death by his father Walter Gaskins, 2 brothers Solomon

and Emanuel Gaskins and 1 sister Katherine Gaskins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 Thursday September 14,

2017 at Prices Creek Baptist Church with burial in the

Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday

September 13, 2017 from 4-8 pm.