Ethan Marion Gaskins, age 66 of Edmonton passed away
Sunday September 10, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community
Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Columbia he was the son of
the late Walter Ray and Elsie Guffey Gaskins of Columbia
who survives. He was a faithful member of Prices Creek
Baptist Church. Ethan is survived by his wife Patricia
Wilson Gaskins, 3 children Daniel(Jessica)Gaskins of
Edmonton, Malena(Billy)Alexander of Hillview, KY and
Anna Michelle Shirley of Hartsville, IN. 5 brothers Lemuel
Gaskins, Jessee Gaskins and Amos Gaskins of Columbia,
David Gaskins of Edmonton and Samuel Gaskins of
Knifley. I sister Ruth Pike of Columbia. 5 grandchildren
Cheyanne Alexander, Lauren Gaskins, Austin Alexander,
Logan Gaskins, and Landon Gaskins. He was preceded in
death by his father Walter Gaskins, 2 brothers Solomon
and Emanuel Gaskins and 1 sister Katherine Gaskins.
Funeral services will be 1:00 Thursday September 14,
2017 at Prices Creek Baptist Church with burial in the
Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday
September 13, 2017 from 4-8 pm.
