on 03/11/2019 |

Ethel Cooke, age 98 of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on May 3, 1920 to the late Fred Thomas and Lula Myrtle Tunks Webb. She was married to Elmer Cooke, who preceded her in death.

Ms. Ethel received her Master’s of Education from Western Kentucky Teachers State College, and retired from Edmonson County School System after forty-two years of teaching first grade. She was also a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one brother, Donald B. Webb of Bowling Green; one sister-in-law, Ann Webb of Brownsville; two nieces, Gayla Webb Miller (Jim) and Barbara Webb Menefee (Scott); five nephews, Danny Spillman (Roberta), Rick Webb, Tommy Webb (Barbara), Kerry Webb and Craig Webb (Louise); several great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, David Webb and Maxine Spillman; sister-in-law, Marcella Hensley Webb and brother-in-law, L.G. Spillman.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Fairview Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Dwayne Sanders, 208 Dock Priddy Road, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.

Interment will be in Fairview Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel