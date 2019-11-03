Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ETHEL COOKE

on 03/11/2019 |

Ethel Cooke, age 98 of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on May 3, 1920 to the late Fred Thomas and Lula Myrtle Tunks Webb. She was married to Elmer Cooke, who preceded her in death.

Ms. Ethel received her Master’s of Education from Western Kentucky Teachers State College, and retired from Edmonson County School System after forty-two years of teaching first grade.  She was also a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one brother, Donald B. Webb of Bowling Green; one sister-in-law, Ann Webb of Brownsville; two nieces, Gayla Webb Miller (Jim) and Barbara Webb Menefee (Scott); five nephews, Danny Spillman (Roberta), Rick Webb, Tommy Webb (Barbara), Kerry Webb and Craig Webb (Louise); several great nieces and nephews.  Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, David Webb and Maxine Spillman; sister-in-law, Marcella Hensley Webb and brother-in-law, L.G. Spillman. 

Memorial contributions may be made to:  Fairview Church Cemetery Fund, c/o  Dwayne Sanders, 208 Dock Priddy Road, Mammoth Cave, KY  42259.

Interment will be in Fairview Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Wednesday,  March 13, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ETHEL COOKE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MATT LONDON


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
54°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Monday 03/11 0%
High 57° / Low 32°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/12 0%
High 58° / Low 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 03/13 0%
High 67° / Low 57°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.