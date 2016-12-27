Ethel Margaret Wooten 81 of Glasgow died Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Kindred Hospital in Louisville, KY. Born in Barren County she was the daughter of the late Cleve and Effie York Emmitt and wife of the late Henry Wooten. Mrs. Wooten was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

Survivors include 6 daughters Sharon Towe of Bowling Green, Annie Wooten of Glasgow, Brenda Alvey of Cave City, Barbara Graham of Park City, Patricia Graham of Glasgow and Mary Harper of Bon Ayr; 5 sons Richard Gale Wooten of Glasgow, James Wooten of Glasgow, George Wooten of Edmonton, Virgil Wooten of Tompkinsville and Stacy Wooten of Glasgow; a sister Effie Mae Emmitt of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Clara Jane Wooten, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Graveside services will be 12:00pm Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Clack-Emmitt Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00am until 11:45am at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.