Eugene Martin, 96, of Glasgow, died Wednesday August 29, 2018 at his home just 3 days shy of his 97th birthday.

Born in the Oil City community of Barren County on September 1, 1921, he was the 3rd of 10 children of the late John Burl and Vassie Ruth Jackman Martin.

He was a member of Mt Tabor Baptist Church but had been attending First United Methodist in Glasgow and Broadway United Methodist in Bowling Green with his family.

A jack-of-all trades, he was a woodworker, plumber, electrician, block layer and welder, in addition to tobacco and dairy farmer. In his younger years he enjoyed rabbit, coon and quail hunting and later enjoyed playing pool. For over 20 years he led singing monthly with the Gospel Singers at Glenview Healthcare, and for 6 years he wrote a weekly column of his memories for the Glasgow Daily Times which were collected in the book A Jackman of All Trades.

He is survived by his daughter, Loretta Martin Murrey (Harrell) of Glasgow; his granddaughter, Ellen Murrey-Lockhart (Chris) of Smiths Grove; his sisters Maxine Hawkins (G.A.) and Betty Esters; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Norma Martin, Pat Martin, June Martin, Nell and Earl Bowles, Ruth Payne, and Shirley Payne, and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Payne Martin, and his siblings and brothers and sisters-in-law: Beatrice Glass (Raymond), Leo Martin (Evelyn), Velma Bush (Glenn), Mary Landrum (Leroy), Lorene Harlow (Joe), Gilbert Martin, Robert J. Martin, Lottie Woodcock (Paul), Beulah Payne, Rossell Payne, Rondall Payne, and Dixene Proffitt (Arlen).

Special thanks to his caregivers Connie Groce, Mary Johnson and Lisa Miller.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 1st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday from 2pm until 8pm and Saturday morning before the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a church or charity.