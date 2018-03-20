on 03/20/2018 |

Mr. Eugene Paul, 36, of Radcliff, KY, died on March 15, 2018 at University of Louisville Hospital.

Mr Paul was a native of Louisville, KY and the son of Michael Smith and the late Francis McAtee. He was a member of Mezzaine Zion Church and an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Calvin Paul.

Along with his father, he is survived by his wife, DeShauna Paul of Radcliff, KY; sons, DeMarcus Paul and Trayvon Paul both of Louisville, KY and Amari Paul of Radcliff, KY; daughters, Aliasha Paul of Louisville, KY, Armani Paul and Emma Paul both of Radcliff, KY; brothers, William Thomas Paul of Evansville, IN, Travis Paul of Owensboro, KY and James Paul of Park City, KY; sisters Angeline Paul of Owensboro, KY, Melinda Rider (Doug) of Providence, KY, Fran Paul and Latisha Duron (Ruco) both of Bowling Green, KY; his father and mother-in-law, Glenn and Pamela Peeler of Radcliff, KY.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City, KY with Rev. Timothy Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Owens Chapel Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.