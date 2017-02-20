EUGENE SEXTON

Wilburn Eugene (Gene) Sexton, 81, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, February

18, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late

Joseph Edward Sexton and Minnie Mae Wilson Sexton. He was a mechanic and

musician and played for many local gospel groups including Gospel Aires,

Edmonton Quartet, Faith Singers, Temple Trio and Grace Union Quartet. He

was a member of Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church but was attending

Browders Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Doris Roena Gibson Sexton and several

nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Harbert

Sexton, Freeman Sexton and Thurman Sexton; one step-brother: Paul Shirley;

three sisters: Lena Wilson, Christine Clemmons and Carrie Murrel Shaw.

Funeral will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Hatcher &

Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 2:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.