on 07/31/2017 |

Eugene Wayne Edwards age 81 of Edmonton passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Eugene and Melvinie Jeffries Edwards. Wayne was retired from the Edmonton Toll Plaza and member of the Grace Union Baptist Church. Wayne served in the US Army from 1958 until 1962.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 59 years Mae Firkins Edwards. One son Michael Wayne Edwards and wife Alicia. Two daughters; Brenda Hammer and Julie and husband Don Holmes all of Edmonton. Five grandchildren; Jason Hammer, Joshua Hammer, Keifer Holmes, Dillian Lee and Britney Edwards. Two great grandchildren Elodie and Wesley Hammer.

Besides his parents Wayne was preceded in death by three sisters. Lula Mae Cotrell, Lavenia Joy and Alberta Hubbard.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.