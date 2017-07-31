Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EUGENE WAYNE EDWARDS

on 07/31/2017 |

Eugene Wayne Edwards age 81 of Edmonton passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at his home.   He was the son of the late Eugene and Melvinie Jeffries Edwards.  Wayne was retired from the Edmonton Toll Plaza and member of the Grace Union Baptist Church.    Wayne served in the US Army from 1958 until 1962.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 59 years Mae Firkins Edwards.  One son Michael Wayne Edwards and wife Alicia.   Two daughters;  Brenda Hammer and Julie and husband Don Holmes all of Edmonton.    Five grandchildren;   Jason Hammer, Joshua Hammer, Keifer Holmes, Dillian Lee and Britney Edwards.  Two great grandchildren Elodie and Wesley Hammer.

Besides his parents Wayne was preceded in death by three sisters.  Lula Mae Cotrell, Lavenia Joy and Alberta Hubbard.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens.    Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Tuesday and after 9:00 AM  Wednesday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

BEVERLY HARBISON
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
88°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/31 0%
High 89° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/01 20%
High 88° / Low 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/02 50%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.