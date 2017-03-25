Eunice Evelyn Nash age 66 of Glasgow passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Lucy BushongBryant. Eunice was a homemaker and member of the Siloam Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Nash of Edmonton. Three brothers. Johnny Bryant of Summer Shade, Mike (Rita) Bryant and Van (Sherry) Bryant all of Edmonton. One sister Irene (Mike) McCoy of Glasgow.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Bobby and Ike Bryant and three sisters. Lois Bryant, Pearl Syra and Renie Westmoreland.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.